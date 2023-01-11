Czech National Bank Makes New $7.93 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Stryker by 126.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

SYK opened at $263.81 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.81. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

