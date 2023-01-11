Czech National Bank Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

BKNG stock opened at $2,220.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,992.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,898.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

