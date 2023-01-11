Czech National Bank Purchases Shares of 25,017 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.05.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $250.40 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.21 and a 200-day moving average of $212.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.