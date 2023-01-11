Czech National Bank Purchases Shares of 32,060 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Price Performance

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

