Czech National Bank Takes $5.43 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Insider Activity

Synopsys Stock Performance

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $327.63 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.