Czech National Bank Takes $6.15 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

