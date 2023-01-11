Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Trading Up 0.4%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 41,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 152,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.
About Dai Nippon Printing
Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; extended reality communication and virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services and solutions, and identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.
