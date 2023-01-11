Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dana by 90.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 842,703 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its stake in Dana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 319,830 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Dana by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 204,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

