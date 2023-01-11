DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $84.03 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00015049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $84.03 million and approximately $101,957.22 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,011,435 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.41287248 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $133,142.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

