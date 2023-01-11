DataHighway (DHX) Trading Up 26.7% Over Last Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $89.90 million and approximately $60,892.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00016183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00442185 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.01303453 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,423.14 or 0.31234029 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,657 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.71399216 USD and is up 12.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $71,716.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

