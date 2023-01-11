Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Sold by Canaan Partners XI LLC

Canaan Partners XI LLC lessened its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,964,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699,344 shares during the quarter. Day One Biopharmaceuticals comprises about 56.3% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Canaan Partners XI LLC owned approximately 9.48% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $139,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $516,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $250,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,343,961.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,178 shares of company stock worth $2,458,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAWN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

