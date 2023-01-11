De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.75

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.75 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 80.12 ($0.98). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 80.20 ($0.98), with a volume of 122,148 shares.

De La Rue Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.72. The company has a market capitalization of £156.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.27.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

