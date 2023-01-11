DeepOnion Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $323.22 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00111392 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00200268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00064308 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00035461 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,886,618 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

