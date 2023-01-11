Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

DH opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

