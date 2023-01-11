Dent Price Up 0.7% This Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Dent has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $70.36 million and $32.69 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00440257 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.40 or 0.01293626 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,418.11 or 0.31096207 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

