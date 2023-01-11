Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) to Hold

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Siemens Energy stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.