Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $26.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.30. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.
Insider Activity
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,957.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 946,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 126.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 258,843 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
