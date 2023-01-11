Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $26.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.30. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,957.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 946,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 126.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 258,843 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

