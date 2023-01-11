Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Price Target to CHF 340

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 350 to CHF 340 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWGAY. Credit Suisse Group cut The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander started coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.80.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Trading Up 0.6 %

SWGAY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 76,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.