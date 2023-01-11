Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.06

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 63563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

