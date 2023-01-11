DeversiFi Price Reaches $0.61 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003521 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a market cap of $61.33 million and $6,363.99 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

