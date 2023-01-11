Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $64.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

