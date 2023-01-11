DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

DHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

DHI Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 84,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

