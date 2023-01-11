Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $976,463.61

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $67.32 million and approximately $976,463.61 worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

