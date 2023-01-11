Digital Financial Exchange Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $68.30 million and approximately $949,493.08 worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00445753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $227.25 or 0.01307050 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.03 or 0.31484409 BTC.

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

