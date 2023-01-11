Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 2.3% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.54. 2,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,949. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90.

