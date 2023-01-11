Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Vance Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 13.9% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vance Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 481,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 672,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. 2,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,549. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

