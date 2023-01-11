Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,603. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $835.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 481.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

