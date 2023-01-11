Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,603. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $12.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.