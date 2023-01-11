Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Diversified Royalty Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$3.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.86. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$444.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

DIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC raised Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

