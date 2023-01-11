Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $232.61 and last traded at $233.11. Approximately 54,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,055,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

