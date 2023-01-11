Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.56

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and traded as high as $61.82. Dollarama shares last traded at $61.37, with a volume of 1,514 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLMAF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

