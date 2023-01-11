Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.98

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.98 and traded as high as $30.17. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 114,152 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.74% and a net margin of 77.66%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.135 per share. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 137.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,732 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,808.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,808.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,492 shares of company stock worth $1,092,910 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

