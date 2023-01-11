Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Trading Down 2.8%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. 325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Drax Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

