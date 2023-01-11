DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:DTF opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DTF Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.52% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

