DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:DTF opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.54.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
