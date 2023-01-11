Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 85,417 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 270.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,417 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

