Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 96,071 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,632,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,483,000 after acquiring an additional 128,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Stock Performance

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.