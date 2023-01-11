Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,915 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $155.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

