Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $131.49.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.92.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

