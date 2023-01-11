Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 169,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 135,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of WCC opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

