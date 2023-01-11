Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

