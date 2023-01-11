Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $486.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.83 and its 200 day moving average is $525.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

