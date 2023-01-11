Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,992 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.66.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

