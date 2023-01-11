Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,695 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

