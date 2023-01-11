Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,749 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

