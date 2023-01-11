Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,604 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

