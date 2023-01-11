Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. 279,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $53.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 235,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

