Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CEV opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

