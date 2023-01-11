Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:CEV opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.