Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 24,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 18,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
