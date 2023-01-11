Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 24,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 18,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,990,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 91.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 369.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

