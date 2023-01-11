Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Stock Up 1.1 %

EDUC opened at $3.37 on Friday. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

