Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Stock Up 1.1 %
EDUC opened at $3.37 on Friday. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 0.92.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
