Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 11.9%

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2023

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLOGet Rating) shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 904,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 892,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,382.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

(Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.