Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 11.9%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 904,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 892,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.33.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,382.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
