Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 11.9%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 904,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 892,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,382.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.