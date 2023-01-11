Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $805.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

