Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.
Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $805.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on EFC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
